Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter worth $4,009,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in TPG by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after acquiring an additional 187,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,490. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -350.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,171.34%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

