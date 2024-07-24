Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 14,961 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

