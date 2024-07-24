Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 438.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. 785,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,960. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.