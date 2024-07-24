Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.08% of National Vision worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. 1,120,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,848. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.