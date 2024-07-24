Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 18,618 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 34.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affirm by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

AFRM traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 2,534,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,146. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

