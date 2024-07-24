Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 24,610 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 117.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 934,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

