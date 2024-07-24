Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 326,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,693. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

