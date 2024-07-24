Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 488,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

