Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after buying an additional 663,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $173,678,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. 1,966,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

