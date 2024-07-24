Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 652,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

