Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.14 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 227.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,184 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in CEMEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 192,399 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,296,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.24.

CEMEX Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:CX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,145,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,529. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

