Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SEE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. 853,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.