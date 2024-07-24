Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.18 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 7,001,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

