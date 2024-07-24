Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $562,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.80. 841,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,750. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $181.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.