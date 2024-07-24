Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $593,000 in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knife River by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Knife River by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Knife River stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. 429,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,643. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($516.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

