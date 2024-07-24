Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $636,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

VMI stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,244. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.09.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

