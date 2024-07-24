Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $890,000 in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after buying an additional 1,030,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

