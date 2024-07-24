Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

