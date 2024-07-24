Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. 471,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

