Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $16,349,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,988,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 1,202,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

View Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.