Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHIN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. 763,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

