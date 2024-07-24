Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 1,670 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.36. The stock had a trading volume of 132,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day moving average is $233.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

