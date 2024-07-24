Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 3,628 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 184.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 567,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,641. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.36. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

