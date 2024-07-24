Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.32. 8,029,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,659. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

