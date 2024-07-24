Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.