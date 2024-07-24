Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 550.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 388,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,629. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.29. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.70.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

