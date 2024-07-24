Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 160,129 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,129 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after buying an additional 765,529 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 994,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 2,910,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

