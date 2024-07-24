Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 2,117 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,707,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Generac by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,253,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.90.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.00. 754,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $161.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

