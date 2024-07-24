Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 21,237 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 132,991 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 42,876,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,698,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

