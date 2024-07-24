Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 22,080 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 869,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,660. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,962.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,446 shares of company stock worth $1,666,917. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

