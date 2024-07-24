Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 33,602 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,602 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE SKX traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $65.11. 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

