Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $416,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,837,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Herc by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

HRI traded down $7.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 396,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,037. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

