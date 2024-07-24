Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $433,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $743,307,000 after purchasing an additional 188,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 41.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 598,207 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Cognex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,918. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

