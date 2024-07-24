Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $729,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 578,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

