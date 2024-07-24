Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,220. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

