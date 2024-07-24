Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.56. 2,765,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.