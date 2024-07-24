Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. 93,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.