Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.57. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 990,874 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

