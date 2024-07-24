Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.30) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $160-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.84 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 422,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.