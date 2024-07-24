Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $116.24

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.24, but opened at $121.30. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $113.78, with a volume of 74,097 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.