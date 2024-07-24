Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

SSD stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.01. 261,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,635. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.96.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

