SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -155.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

