SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

SLM Stock Up 0.6 %

SLM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 3,786,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

