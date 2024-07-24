SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. 112,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $467.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.51.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SmartFinancial

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.