Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.07. 273,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,116. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

