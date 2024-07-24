Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $971.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBSI. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.