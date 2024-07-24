SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.