Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$131.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.08.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,990. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$82.50 and a 52 week high of C$120.65. The firm has a market cap of C$13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2953046 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

