Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Stepan by 2,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

