Stephens Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $95.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

EWBC traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. 1,143,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,784. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

